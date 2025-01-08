Petrobras contracts six new drillships worth $2.9 billion

Petrobras has signed charter and service provision contracts for six high-specification drillships for the company’s drilling and well completion campaign. The contracts total approximately R$18 billion (USD$2.9 billion) and have a minimum commitment of 30% local content.

It is estimated that 1,455 direct and indirect jobs will be created and maintained, as reported by the contracted companies. The commercial agreements were signed with Constellation (Amaralina Star Unit), Etesco (Takatsugu J Unit), Foeresea (Norbe IX), Seadrill (West Jupiter and West Tellus Units), and Ventura (DS Carolina).

Of the six new rigs, three will be allocated to the Sépia and Atapu fields, with contracts ranging from two years and six months to three years, starting in 2026. The other three rigs will be allocated to various company projects, with three-year contracts, also starting in 2026.