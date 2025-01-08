Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Petrobras contracts six new drillships worth $2.9 billion

Jan 8, 2025
0 270 1 minute read
Petrobras contracts six new drillships worth $2.9 billion

Petrobras has signed charter and service provision contracts for six high-specification drillships for the company’s drilling and well completion campaign. The contracts total approximately R$18 billion (USD$2.9 billion) and have a minimum commitment of 30% local content.

It is estimated that 1,455 direct and indirect jobs will be created and maintained, as reported by the contracted companies. The commercial agreements were signed with Constellation (Amaralina Star Unit), Etesco (Takatsugu J Unit), Foeresea (Norbe IX), Seadrill (West Jupiter and West Tellus Units), and Ventura (DS Carolina).

Of the six new rigs, three will be allocated to the Sépia and Atapu fields, with contracts ranging from two years and six months to three years, starting in 2026. The other three rigs will be allocated to various company projects, with three-year contracts, also starting in 2026.

Jan 8, 2025
0 270 1 minute read

Related Articles

SLB awarded multi-region deepwater contracts by Shell to support capital-efficient energy development

Shell awards SLB multi-region deepwater contracts

Jan 8, 2025
flows first gas at Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project

BP flows first gas at Greater Tortue Ahmeyim

Jan 6, 2025
Arrow Exploration

Arrow announces exploration well AB-1 results

Jan 6, 2025
Trillion Energy starts operations on tripods

Trillion Energy completes Alapli-2 gas well

Jan 6, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button