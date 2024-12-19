Seadrill wins two ultra-deepwater contracts with Petrobras

Seadrill announced two contracts awarded by Petrobras this week: first, the ultra-deepwater drillship, West Jupiter, was awarded a 1,095-day contract in Brazil that will contribute approximately $493 million to Seadrill’s order backlog, including additional services and excluding a mobilization fee of $31.5 million. The program is expected to commence in Q1 2026.

The second contract is for the ultra-deepwater drillship, West Tellus — another 1,095-day stint for the Sépia and Atapu fields in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil. This will contribute approximately $498 million to Seadrill’s order backlog, including additional services and excluding a mobilization fee of $41 million. The program is expected to commence in Q1 2026 and includes an optional period of up to 305 additional days.

Petrobras holds a 65.7% stake in the shared Atapu field, a 55.3% stake in the shared Sépia field and is the operator in both areas.