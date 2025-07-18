NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Norway

Jul 18, 2025
0 145 1 minute read

Subsea7 announced the award of a contract by Equinor relating to the Fram Sør development project, offshore Norway. Engineering and project management will begin immediately, and offshore installation activities are expected in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

The project work scope covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of subsea structures and flowlines including 53 km of production, gas lift and water injection lines. The scope also includes installation of the umbilical system. It follows the award on 9 January 2025 of a contract for front-end engineering and design that finalized the technical definition of the development.

The Fram Sør area is located 10-30 km north of the Equinor-operated Troll C platform, approximately 70 km north-west of Bergen. The Fram Sør project will be connected to the existing Fram and Troll C infrastructure.

Jul 18, 2025
0 145 1 minute read

Related Articles

Allseas Pioneering Spirit delivers first topsides offshore Canada

Allseas Pioneering Spirit delivers first topsides offshore Canada

Jul 18, 2025

Chevron completes acquisition of Hess

Jul 18, 2025
The Transocean Spitsbergen is now using a hybrid energy storage system to capture energy that would otherwise be wasted. The energy is then used to power the rig’s thrusters.

Transocean reports $199 million in Q2 rig deals

Jul 17, 2025

Oceaneering awarded contract by Esso for ROV services, integrated solutions

Jul 17, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button