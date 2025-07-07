Borr Drilling announces CEO succession plan

Borr’s Board of Directors reached a unanimous decision to appoint Bruno Morand as successor to CEO Patrick Schorn, effective 1 September 2025. Mr Schorn will become Executive Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, while current Chairman Tor Olav Trøim will continue to serve as a Director of the Board.

Jason Crowe will succeed Mr Morand as SVP Commercial effective 1 September 2025. All other members of the leadership team remain unchanged.

Mr Morand, who has served as Borr CCO since 2023, is a 20-year veteran of the offshore drilling industry, having held management positions with international rig contractors in the areas of operational management, project management, marketing and customer relationship management. He originally joined Borr in 2017 and throughout his time at the company has played an active role with the company’s global portfolio of clients and strategic partners.