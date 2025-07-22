SLB awarded carbon storage contract for Northern Endurance Partnership

SLB was awarded a technologies and services contract for carbon storage site development in the North Sea by the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), an incorporated joint venture between BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies.

NEP is developing onshore and offshore infrastructure needed to transport CO₂ from carbon capture projects across Teesside and the Humber — collectively known as the East Coast Cluster — to secure storage under the North Sea.

SLB will deploy its Sequestri carbon storage solutions portfolio, which includes technologies specifically engineered and qualified for the development of carbon storage sites, to construct six carbon storage wells. The project scope includes drilling, measurement, cementing, fluids, completions, wireline and pumping services.

NEP, via the Endurance saline aquifer and adjacent stores, has access to up to 1 billion metric tons of CO₂ storage capacity. The infrastructure will transport and permanently store up to an initial 4 million metric tons of CO₂ per year with start-up expected in 2028.