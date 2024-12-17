Constellation signs three-year contract with Petrobras for Amaralina Star drillship

Constellation Oil Services was awarded of a new contract with Petrobras for the deployment of the ultra-deepwater (UDW) drillship Amaralina Star, part of Constellation’s fleet, to operate offshore Brazil. The work scope will cover, in part, remote areas of frontier exploration, such as the Equatorial Margin and Pelotas Basin.

The agreement is for approximately $528 million, which includes approximately a $39 million mobilization fee and additional integrated services requested by Petrobras. The drillship will operate under this new contract for a firm period of three years, beginning in Q1 2026, with an option for contract extension up to an additional 315 days, subject to mutual agreement.

The Amaralina Star is currently operating for Petrobras in Roncador field and will complete its term in the Q4 2025. Afterwards, it will undergo preparations for the new contract with adequacies, hull cleaning and class inspections of the vessel.