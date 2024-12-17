Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Constellation signs three-year contract with Petrobras for Amaralina Star drillship

Dec 17, 2024
0 210 1 minute read
Constellation Oil Services signed a new deal with Petrobras for the deployment of the ultra-deepwater drillship Amaralina Star (pictured).

Constellation Oil Services was awarded of a new contract with Petrobras for the deployment of the ultra-deepwater (UDW) drillship Amaralina Star, part of Constellation’s fleet, to operate offshore Brazil. The work scope will cover, in part,  remote areas of frontier exploration, such as the Equatorial Margin and Pelotas Basin.

The agreement is for approximately $528 million, which includes approximately a $39 million mobilization fee and additional integrated services requested by Petrobras. The drillship will operate under this new contract for a firm period of three years, beginning in Q1 2026, with an option for contract extension up to an additional 315 days, subject to mutual agreement.

The Amaralina Star is currently operating for Petrobras in Roncador field and will complete its term in the Q4 2025. Afterwards, it will undergo preparations for the new contract with adequacies, hull cleaning and class inspections of the vessel.

 

Dec 17, 2024
0 210 1 minute read

Related Articles

PDO reduces well costs by standardizing, digitalizing rig sizing process

Dec 17, 2024

OPAL supports Omani workforce with launch of digital safety management platform

Dec 17, 2024
New oil and gas discovery near the Troll field in the North Sea

New oil and gas discovery near the Troll field in the North Sea

Dec 17, 2024
Vår Energi ASA confirms an oil discovery in the operated Countach appraisal well near the Goliat field in the Barents Sea.

Vår oil discovery near Goliat unlocks potential in the Barents Sea

Dec 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button