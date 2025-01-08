Innovating While Drilling®NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Shell awards SLB multi-region deepwater contracts

Jan 8, 2025
SLB awarded multi-region deepwater contracts by Shell to support capital-efficient energy development

SLB was awarded a series of major drilling contracts by Shell to support capital-efficient energy development across its deep- and ultra-deepwater assets in the UK North Sea, Trinidad and Tobago, the Gulf of Mexico and others.

The projects, which will be delivered over a three-year timeframe, will combine SLB’s AI-enabled digital drilling capabilities with its expertise in ultra-deepwater environments. This approach will help SLB to repeatably and predictably deliver more consistent wells that improve cost efficiencies.

The scope of the contracts will include digital directional drilling services and hardware, logging while drilling (LWD), surface logging, cementing, drilling and completions fluids, completions, and wireline services.

