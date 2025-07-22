NewsOnshore Advances

Pantheon contracts Nabors rig to drill Dubhe-1 well, Alaska

Jul 22, 2025
Pantheon contracted the Nabors 105AC rig to drill the Dubhe-1 well.

Pantheon announced the spudding of the Dubhe-1 well to appraise the topsets in the Ahpun field, immediately adjacent to pipeline and road infrastructure in the North Slope region of Alaska. Pantheon contracted the Nabors 105AC rig to drill the well.

Dubhe-1 will target the topset horizon (SMD-B), appraising an already discovered resource. The well is also designed to encounter three additional exploration horizons (Prince Creek, SMD-C and the Slope Fan System), none of which have any resource estimate attributed to them at the present time, but offer additional upside potential if successful. Initial results from the well will be announced when drilling operations are complete.

