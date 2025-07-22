CNOOC brings Kenli 10-2 oilfield onstream

CNOOC announced that the Kenli 10-2 Oilfields Development Project (Phase I) has commenced production. Kenli 10-2 oilfield is the first lithological oilfield with proved in-place volume of 100 million tons discovered in the shallow depression zone of the Bohai Bay Basin. The project is located in southern Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of about 20 m.

The main production facilities include a new central platform and two wellhead platforms, which leverages the adjacent existing facilities for development. Seventy-nine development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 33 cold recovery wells, 24 thermal recovery wells, 21 water injection wells and one water source well.

The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 19,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026. The oil property is heavy crude.