GD Energy welcomes ValTek integration

GD Energy Products has integrated ValTek into its portfolio. The newly enhanced GDEP will provide customers with a more comprehensive product portfolio, including high-pressure pumps, parts and consumables.

This broader range of solutions is designed to meet the diverse operational needs of customers, who will benefit from an expanded lineup of reliable pumping products backed by more robust repair and service capabilities. The combined entity also enhances aftermarket parts manufacturing capabilities, ensuring greater product availability and faster turnaround times.