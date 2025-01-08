People, Companies and Products

GD Energy welcomes ValTek integration

Jan 8, 2025
0 176 Less than a minute

GD Energy Products has integrated ValTek into its portfolio. The newly enhanced GDEP will provide customers with a more comprehensive product portfolio, including high-pressure pumps, parts and consumables.

This broader range of solutions is designed to meet the diverse operational needs of customers, who will benefit from an expanded lineup of reliable pumping products backed by more robust repair and service capabilities. The combined entity also enhances aftermarket parts manufacturing capabilities, ensuring greater product availability and faster turnaround times.

Jan 8, 2025
0 176 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Vantage, TotalEnergies, TEVA create joint venture entity

Vantage, TotalEnergies, TEVA create joint venture entity

Jan 3, 2025

DNO and OKEA agree to a swap in Norwegian Sea

Dec 20, 2024

ADNOC Drilling, SLB & Patterson-UTI form joint venture

Dec 17, 2024
INEOS Energy

INEOS to acquire oil and gas assets in US Gulf of Mexico

Dec 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button