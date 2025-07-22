NewsThe Offshore Frontier

OMV, NewMed sign drillship contract with Noble Corp for offshore exploration in Bulgarian Black Sea

Jul 22, 2025
OMV, NewMed sign drillship contract with Noble Corp for offshore exploration in Bulgarian Black Sea

OMV Petrom and NewMed Energy Balkan signed a rig contract for the drilling of two offshore exploration wells in the Black Sea, offshore Bulgaria. The contract was awarded to Noble Corp’s Globetrotter I ultra-deepwater drillship.

The two wells will be drilled on the Han-Asparuh Block. The drilling campaign is expected to start in Q4 2025 and last approximately four months. The value of the rig contract is approximately $80 million.

Integrated drilling services will be provided by Halliburton and well testing services will be provided by SLB.

