OMV, NewMed sign drillship contract with Noble Corp for offshore exploration in Bulgarian Black Sea

OMV Petrom and NewMed Energy Balkan signed a rig contract for the drilling of two offshore exploration wells in the Black Sea, offshore Bulgaria. The contract was awarded to Noble Corp’s Globetrotter I ultra-deepwater drillship.

The two wells will be drilled on the Han-Asparuh Block. The drilling campaign is expected to start in Q4 2025 and last approximately four months. The value of the rig contract is approximately $80 million.

Integrated drilling services will be provided by Halliburton and well testing services will be provided by SLB.