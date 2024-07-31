Viaro Energy takes over Shell & ExxonMobil’s UK Southern North Sea assets

Viaro Energy has announced that its main operating subsidiary, RockRose Energy Limited has agreed with Shell and Esso Exploration and Production, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, to acquire a full ownership interest in their Shell-operated UK Southern North Sea assets.

Pending regulatory approval, Viaro will acquire a portfolio consisting of 11 operated offshore assets and one exploration field tying back to the Shell-operated onshore Bacton Gas Processing Terminal via the Leman and Clipper fields.

The Bacton Gas Processing Terminal provides a direct route for natural gas produced from the Southern and Central North Sea to the UK National Transmission system, operated by the National Grid, enabling gas to flow between the UK and the Netherlands.