Global and Regional MarketsPeople, Companies and ProductsThe Offshore Frontier

Viaro Energy takes over Shell & ExxonMobil’s UK Southern North Sea assets

Jul 31, 2024
0 72 Less than a minute

Viaro Energy has announced that its main operating subsidiary, RockRose Energy Limited has agreed with Shell and Esso Exploration and Production, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, to acquire a full ownership interest in their Shell-operated UK Southern North Sea assets.

Pending regulatory approval, Viaro will acquire a portfolio consisting of 11 operated offshore assets and one exploration field tying back to the Shell-operated onshore Bacton Gas Processing Terminal via the Leman and Clipper fields.

The Bacton Gas Processing Terminal provides a direct route for natural gas produced from the Southern and Central North Sea to the UK National Transmission system, operated by the National Grid, enabling gas to flow between the UK and the Netherlands.

Jul 31, 2024
0 72 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Shelf Drilling announces Baltic rig update

Jul 30, 2024

SandRidge Energy agrees to acquisition and joint development agreement

Jul 30, 2024

Vital Energy and Northern Oil & Gas acquires Point Energy Partners

Jul 29, 2024

Wood Mackenzie: Lower 48 well costs expected to decline 10% in 2024

Jul 29, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button