Shell, KUFPEC announce FID to develop Mina West

Shell and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) announced the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the development of the Mina West gas discovery, located in the Northeast El Amriya concession in the Mediterranean Sea.

Mina West has been advanced by joint ventures in collaboration with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS). Progress has been made possible through an innovative contracting strategy with an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, and Commissioning (EPCIC) contractor.