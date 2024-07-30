Global and Regional MarketsPeople, Companies and Products

Shelf Drilling announces Baltic rig update

Jul 30, 2024
0 176 Less than a minute

Shelf Drilling has entered into an agreement to sell the Baltic jack-up rig for total consideration of $60 million. The sale transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, with completion anticipated in late August 2024.

The Baltic has completed its contract in West Africa, and the rig will shortly start mobilization to Southeast Asia. The buyer intends to utilize the rig on a multi-year plug and abandonment (P&A) program in Southeast Asia, and Shelf Drilling has agreed to provide rig management and operations support to the buyer.

 

 

Jul 30, 2024
0 176 Less than a minute

Related Articles

SandRidge Energy agrees to acquisition and joint development agreement

Jul 30, 2024

Vital Energy and Northern Oil & Gas acquires Point Energy Partners

Jul 29, 2024

GUPCO will drill 5 new petroleum wells offshore Egypt

Jul 26, 2024

GEPetrol schedules development plan in Guinea’s Zafiro field

Jul 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button