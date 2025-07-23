NewsThe Offshore Frontier

TotalEnergies starts production on two projects offshore Angola

Jul 23, 2025
0 421 Less than a minute
TotalEnergies starts production from two projects offshore Angola

TotalEnergies started production from the BEGONIA and CLOV Phase 3 offshore projects, leveraging ullage in the PAZFLOR and CLOV floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSO) to add a total of 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) of new production.

These two subsea tie-back projects deliver additional production leveraging available capacity on existing FPSO’s and as such have low marginal costs and low carbon intensities.

Located 150 km off the Angolan coast, BEGONIA is a 30,000 bpd project consisting of five wells subsea tied back to the PAZFLOR FPSO. CLOV Phase 3, located 140 km from the Angolan coast, is a 30,000 bpd project consisting of four wells subsea tie-back to the CLOV FPSO.

Jul 23, 2025
0 421 Less than a minute

Related Articles

ModuSpec surveyor Klaus Mortensen performs an acceptance audit in Austria for OMV.

ModuSpec secures multiple projects in Caspian Sea

Jul 24, 2025
ReconAfrica prepares to spud Kavango West 1X well, Namibia

ReconAfrica prepares to spud Kavango West 1X well, Namibia

Jul 24, 2025
Dana Gas Reports Successful Results at the ‘Begonia-2’ Appraisal Well and Progress on ‘Balsam-3’ in Egypt’s Onshore Nile Delta

Egypt: Dana Gas reports results at Begonia-2, progress on Balsam-3

Jul 23, 2025
Shell, KUFPEC announce FID for developing Mina West

Shell, KUFPEC announce FID to develop Mina West

Jul 23, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button