TotalEnergies starts production on two projects offshore Angola

TotalEnergies started production from the BEGONIA and CLOV Phase 3 offshore projects, leveraging ullage in the PAZFLOR and CLOV floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSO) to add a total of 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) of new production.

These two subsea tie-back projects deliver additional production leveraging available capacity on existing FPSO’s and as such have low marginal costs and low carbon intensities.

Located 150 km off the Angolan coast, BEGONIA is a 30,000 bpd project consisting of five wells subsea tied back to the PAZFLOR FPSO. CLOV Phase 3, located 140 km from the Angolan coast, is a 30,000 bpd project consisting of four wells subsea tie-back to the CLOV FPSO.