bp adopts Salunda Red Zone safety technology

Salunda has agreed to provide bp with its Crew Hawk Red Zone monitoring solution for use across the operator’s North Sea assets.

Crew Hawk wirelessly monitors hazardous working environments by tracking individuals and equipment in real time, providing anonymized feedback that focuses on safe operations and minimizing risk. It allows users to set up perimeters in the working environment around areas that pose the greatest risk to personnel.

The regional roll-out has been agreed following successful field trials of the system on bp’s Clair Ridge platform and has been adopted to ensure safer Red Zone management for various hazardous operations. It is the first time the technology has been used for well interventions.

The Crew Hawk equipment was shipped to Clair Ridge, located west of Shetland, where it was tested for location accuracy, operating modes and reliability to ensure the crew’s individual alarms were activated as programmed. The technology has already been used to track workforce assets and provide an additional layer of awareness and alerts to operational plans while working with rig control solutions for customers.