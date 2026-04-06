Ventura secures Petrobras contract extensions for two rigs offshore Brazil

Ventura Offshore secured contract extensions with Petrobras for two rigs operating offshore Brazil.

The semisubmersible SSV Victoria received a 1,455-day firm extension commencing in January 2027 in direct continuation of its current contract, during which it will be deployed to the Búzios field in the Santos Basin. The extension follows a docking period for a special periodic survey, five-year maintenance and installation of an MPD system.

The managed drillship Atlantic Zonda received a 365-day extension taking operations until at least the second quarter of 2029.

SSV Victoria is a sixth-generation ultra-deepwater DP semisubmersible capable of operating in water depths of up to 3,050 m. Atlantic Zonda is a seventh-generation ultra-deepwater DP drillship capable of operating in water depths of up to 3,660 m.