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Geoactive launches DecomX P&A decision support system

Jun 4, 2026
0 17 1 minute read

Geoactive launched DecomX, a browser-based plug and abandonment decision support system designed to reduce engineering overhead in well decommissioning workflows.

DecomX allows engineers to build P&A designs directly in the platform, with the system generating alternative options for as low as reasonably practicable (ALARP) comparison. Compliance checks run automatically on each design change, applying regulatory standards and internal company rules simultaneously. A live well status diagram updates as the design evolves, and submissions export as a single PDF containing schematics, barrier definitions, compliance findings and cost risk justification.

The platform supports grouping of wells into decommissioning campaigns, with consistent comparison sets and compliance rules applied across a portfolio. Campaign planning, offshore unit scheduling and equipment allocation are handled within the same environment. For offshore operations, the planned sequence and pre-modeled contingency branches are available on location with costs and durations pre-estimated; when the design changes during operations, compliance checks re-run automatically and the final submission reflects actual execution.

DecomX requires no local installation and can be deployed in Geoactive’s cloud, a client environment or on a standalone laptop. Design, ALARP and compliance functionality are available now, with campaign planning and operations execution modules supported by the current platform architecture.

Jun 4, 2026
0 17 1 minute read

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