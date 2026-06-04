Velesto Sumber wins Naga 6 drilling contract offshore Thailand

Velesto Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary Velesto Sumber was awarded a contract by Northern Gulf Petroleum for the provision of jackup drilling rig services and associated services in the Gulf of Thailand.

The firm scope covers four infill wells and three exploration wells, to be drilled using the Naga 6 jackup. Naga 6 is an independent-leg cantilever jackup with a rated operating water depth of 375 ft and a drilling depth capability of 30,000 ft.