Equinor wins Havtil consent for COSLPromoter well P&A on Tordis

Norway’s Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) granted Equinor consent to use the semisubmersible COSLPromoter for permanent plug and abandonment (P&A) of well 34/7-K-4 HT2 on the Tordis field in the North Sea.

The operation involves permanently plugging the reservoir and the Lista Formation to improve the barrier status of the well.

Tordis is in the Tampen area of the northern North Sea, situated between the Statfjord and Gullfaks fields in 150-220 m of water. The field was discovered in 1987 and developed with a central subsea manifold tied back to Gullfaks C. Production began in 1994. Seven single-well satellites and two subsea templates are connected to the manifold.