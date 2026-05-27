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Tour of HMH Hydril facility demonstrates need for balance of automation and manual work in elastomer manufacturing

May 27, 2026
0 109 Less than a minute

Through its Hydril Elastomer Facility in Humble, Texas, HMH utilizes proprietary formulations of various chemical compounds to manufacture the rubber components used in its annular packing elements. DC toured the facility on 13 May and spoke with Chad Walker, the facility’s Director of Operations, about the facility’s history and the automated systems being used in the rubber manufacturing process. Mr Walker also talked about the role that humans play at the facility, especially in the trimming of raw rubber into finished components.

May 27, 2026
0 109 Less than a minute

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