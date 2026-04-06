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BP names Carol Howle deputy CEO

Apr 6, 2026
0 226 Less than a minute

BP appointed Carol Howle as deputy CEO, effective immediately. Ms Howle will continue to lead supply, trading and shipping and will also oversee the company’s ongoing portfolio review and strategy development. BP’s strategy and sustainability team will now report to Ms Howle.

“Carol will oversee the ongoing portfolio review and long-term strategy development beyond our 2027 targets,” said Meg O’Neill, CEO of BP. “I’m looking forward to working closely with her to deliver a simpler, stronger, more valuable BP to maximize value for our shareholders.”

Ms Howle has spent 25 years with BP. She was appointed executive VP of supply, trading and shipping in 2020 and served as interim chief executive officer from December 2025.

Apr 6, 2026
0 226 Less than a minute

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