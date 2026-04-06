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Valaris, PETRONAS, Halliburton enter strategic collaboration for offshore Suriname development

Apr 6, 2026
0 245 Less than a minute

Valaris announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Ensco UK Drilling Ltd entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with PETRONAS Suriname and Halliburton to support the development of PETRONAS’ offshore assets.

The agreement brings together Valaris’ drilling expertise, PETRONAS Suriname’s basin knowledge and Halliburton’s subsurface, well construction and digital solutions. It establishes a collaborative framework across the project lifecycle, including early-stage planning, technical integration and continuous improvement initiatives.

Apr 6, 2026
0 245 Less than a minute

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