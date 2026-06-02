NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Serica targets 2027 drilling start as it tenders for rig

Jun 2, 2026
0 53 Less than a minute
Serica Energy expands Southern North Sea asset portfolio

Serica Energy is tendering for a rig to carry out a multi-well infill and tieback drilling program across its UK Continental Shelf portfolio, with the aim of contracting a rig in Q3 2026 and commencing drilling in early H2 2027.

The 2027–2029 program is to be drawn from 34 million boe of non-producing 2P reserves and 2C resources, with projects including infill drilling at the Bruce field, the Kyla field redevelopment and drilling within the Greater Laggan Area. The rig tender covers a firm 400-day period with options for extensions.

Jun 2, 2026
0 53 Less than a minute

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