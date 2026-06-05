NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Admarine 502 jackup contracted for Mako field drilling campaign offshore Indonesia

Jun 5, 2026
0 12 1 minute read
Admarine 502 jackup contracted for Mako field drilling campaign offshore Indonesia

West Natuna Exploration, the majority-owned subsidiary of Conrad Asia Energy and operator of the Duyung production sharing contract (PSC) in Indonesia’s Natuna Sea, executed a binding drilling contract with PT Pertamina through the PDSI–ADES Consortium for the Mako gas field development.

The Admarine 502, an independent-leg cantilever jackup, will drill six development wells and install the conductor support frame under a 180-day firm contract with extension options. Operations are expected to begin in Q2 2027.

The Mako development is structured around six wells tied back to a leased mobile offshore production unit. Sales gas will be transported via an approximately 59-km, 18-inch pipeline to the KF platform in the adjoining Kakap PSC and then through the WNTS pipeline for delivery to the Indonesian domestic market.

Jun 5, 2026
0 12 1 minute read

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