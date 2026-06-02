Carnarvon secures Transocean Equinox for Bedout exploration campaign

Carnarvon Energy contracted the Transocean Equinox semisubmersible drilling rig for a multi-well exploration campaign in the Bedout Sub-basin offshore Western Australia, with drilling scheduled to begin in April 2027.

The program includes one firm well and one contingent well across Carnarvon’s exploration permits. Santos operates the Bedout permits, with Carnarvon holding interests ranging from 10% to 20% across the targeted licenses. The campaign will target prospects including Ara, Yuma, Goats Eye and Hutton.

The Transocean Equinox was selected following a rig tender process that began in early 2025. The rig is currently working on a multi-well exploration campaign offshore Victoria and is expected to become available in early 2027.