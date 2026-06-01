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Eldorado to acquire Vantage in all-cash deal

Jun 1, 2026
0 116 Less than a minute

Vantage Drilling entered into a merger agreement under which Norwegian drilling contractor Eldorado Drilling will acquire the company in an all-cash transaction valuing Vantage at approximately $257.6 million, or $19.00 per share.

Vantage will survive as a wholly owned subsidiary of Eldorado. The transaction, unanimously approved by Vantage’s board, is expected to close by the end of Q3 2026, subject to shareholder approval. A shareholder meeting is scheduled for 18 June 2026.

Jun 1, 2026
0 116 Less than a minute

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