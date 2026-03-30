Touchstone brings Carapal Ridge 3 onstream in Trinidad

Touchstone Exploration brought the Carapal Ridge 3 well onstream 28 March 2026, tied into the Central block natural gas facility in Trinidad and Tobago, where it is currently flowing natural gas and condensate during the cleanup phase with intermittent peak rates of up to 5.7 MMcf/d.

Gross natural gas throughput on the Central block has risen from approximately 16 MMcf/d at the time of acquisition to 19 MMcf/d through optimization, climbing further to approximately 21.5 MMcf/d following the CR-3 startup.

On the WD-8 oil block, the company drilled the FR-1835 well, encountering approximately 290 ft of net pay. The rig has since spudded the second well in a four-well campaign.

A booster compressor for the Cascadura facility completed run testing in Houston and is in transit to Trinidad, with port arrival expected in April 2026 and commissioning targeted for May 2026.