NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Afentra kicks off Block 3/05 drilling offshore Angola with Sonangol rig deal

Mar 30, 2026
0 635 1 minute read
Afentra kicks off Block 3/05 drilling offshore Angola with Sonangol rig deal

Afentra accelerated its two-well drilling program on Block 3/05 offshore Angola after the Block 3/05 Joint Venture signed a commercial agreement with Sonangol to use the Borr Grid jackup, currently under contract to Sonangol.

The Pacassa SW exploration well is expected to spud in the coming days, with a drilling duration of 80 to 90 days. The second well will be either a Pacassa SW injection well or the Impala-2 development well, with the decision dependent on the outcome of the first well.

Pacassa SW targets a currently undrilled fault block adjacent to the Pacassa field, with potential for up to 210 mmbbls of oil in place and up to 70 mmbo of recoverable resources. The well will be drilled from the Pacassa F4 platform, which would allow completion and tie-in to existing production infrastructure in the event of a successful outcome.

Impala-2 would be drilled from the Impala wellhead platform approximately 1,000 m from the existing Impala-1 production well, targeting a field estimated to contain up to 200 mmbbls of oil in place and up to 50 mmbo of incremental recoverable resources.

Mar 30, 2026
0 635 1 minute read

Related Articles

Touchstone provides acquisition update

Touchstone brings Carapal Ridge 3 onstream in Trinidad

Mar 30, 2026
Indonesia Energy to drill two new wells at the Kruh Block

Indonesia Energy reports pre-drilling progress at Kruh Block

Mar 30, 2026
Greenland Energy taps Stampede Drilling for Jameson Land campaign

Greenland Energy taps Stampede Drilling for Jameson Land campaign

Mar 30, 2026

Photo Gallery: IADC Drilling Engineers Committee Q1 Technology Forum, 26 March, Houston, Texas

Mar 27, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button