NewsOnshore Advances

Indonesia Energy reports pre-drilling progress at Kruh Block

Mar 30, 2026
0 580 Less than a minute
Indonesia Energy to drill two new wells at the Kruh Block

Indonesia Energy reported pre-drilling progress on two planned wells at its Kruh Block in Sumatra, with drilling at the first well expected to commence within 60 days.

Drilling pads for both wells, designated K-29 and WK-5, have been constructed and long-lead items including drill pipe, drill bits and wellheads have been delivered. PT Bina Mitra Artha was appointed as drilling contractor, with its BMA #9 rig en route to the K-29 well location after inspection was completed.

Drilling was delayed by several weeks after severe flooding in Sumatra destroyed the road originally planned for rig mobilization. The company secured permits to use an alternative main road, and the wells are expected to be drilled back-to-back.

Mar 30, 2026
0 580 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Afentra kicks off Block 3/05 drilling offshore Angola with Sonangol rig deal

Afentra kicks off Block 3/05 drilling offshore Angola with Sonangol rig deal

Mar 30, 2026
Touchstone provides acquisition update

Touchstone brings Carapal Ridge 3 onstream in Trinidad

Mar 30, 2026
Greenland Energy taps Stampede Drilling for Jameson Land campaign

Greenland Energy taps Stampede Drilling for Jameson Land campaign

Mar 30, 2026

Photo Gallery: IADC Drilling Engineers Committee Q1 Technology Forum, 26 March, Houston, Texas

Mar 27, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button