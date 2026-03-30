Indonesia Energy reports pre-drilling progress at Kruh Block

Indonesia Energy reported pre-drilling progress on two planned wells at its Kruh Block in Sumatra, with drilling at the first well expected to commence within 60 days.

Drilling pads for both wells, designated K-29 and WK-5, have been constructed and long-lead items including drill pipe, drill bits and wellheads have been delivered. PT Bina Mitra Artha was appointed as drilling contractor, with its BMA #9 rig en route to the K-29 well location after inspection was completed.

Drilling was delayed by several weeks after severe flooding in Sumatra destroyed the road originally planned for rig mobilization. The company secured permits to use an alternative main road, and the wells are expected to be drilled back-to-back.