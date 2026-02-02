Aker BP brings Solveig Phase 2 onstream in Norwegian Sea

Aker BP has brought Solveig Phase 2 onstream on the Norwegian Continental Shelf following completion of the development drilling program.

Solveig Phase 2 is located in the Norwegian Sea and represents the second development phase of the Solveig discovery. The project includes new subsea production wells that have been drilled and connected to existing host infrastructure as part of the field expansion.

The development was executed through Aker BP’s established drilling and wells alliance model, with the new wells tied into the existing production system to enable startup of Phase 2 output.

Solveig Phase 2 forms part of Aker BP’s broader strategy to deliver incremental production through near-field developments and subsea tie-backs that leverage existing offshore facilities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.