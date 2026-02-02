NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Aker BP brings Solveig Phase 2 onstream in Norwegian Sea

Feb 2, 2026
0 402 Less than a minute
Transocean announced contracts for three of its harsh-environment semisubmersibles.

Aker BP has brought Solveig Phase 2 onstream on the Norwegian Continental Shelf following completion of the development drilling program.

Solveig Phase 2 is located in the Norwegian Sea and represents the second development phase of the Solveig discovery. The project includes new subsea production wells that have been drilled and connected to existing host infrastructure as part of the field expansion.

The development was executed through Aker BP’s established drilling and wells alliance model, with the new wells tied into the existing production system to enable startup of Phase 2 output.

Solveig Phase 2 forms part of Aker BP’s broader strategy to deliver incremental production through near-field developments and subsea tie-backs that leverage existing offshore facilities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Feb 2, 2026
0 402 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Devon, Coterra agree to combine, forming large-scale US shale operator

Devon, Coterra agree to combine, forming large-scale US shale operator

Feb 2, 2026

GeoPark acquires Frontera’s Colombian upstream assets

Feb 2, 2026
Baker Hughes launches electrification technologies for operations

Baker Hughes, Expand roll out analytics platform across US gas operations

Feb 2, 2026
Condor’s Uzbek horizontal well reaches TD

Condor continues multi-rig drilling program in Uzbekistan

Feb 2, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button