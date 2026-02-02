Condor continues multi-rig drilling program in Uzbekistan

Condor Energy provided a drilling update from its acreage in Uzbekistan, confirming ongoing well work and progression of its drilling program in the country’s onshore basins.

The company reported that three rigs continue drilling and workover operations across its key blocks, with recent focus on progressing development and appraisal drilling to support production optimization. Operational activities include drilling ahead on the Parchim 10-well campaign and executing well interventions designed to enhance reservoir deliverability and field performance.

Condor noted that the Parchim 5 and Parchim 7 wells have been brought back on production following workovers, with crews completing downhole interventions and re-completions to improve flow rates. The ongoing drilling effort at Parchim 10 includes sidetrack operations targeting identified reservoir targets ahead of casing runs and subsequent stimulation.