PV Drilling expands fleet with eighth jackup acquisition

PetroVietnam Drilling signed an agreement to acquire an additional jackup drilling rig, tentatively named PV DRILLING X.

The rig is scheduled to be transported to Vietnam in October 2026 for recommissioning, technical certification and system upgrades before entering commercial service in Q2 2027. The addition will bring PV Drilling’s fleet of modern offshore drilling rigs to eight.

PV Drilling is a subsidiary of PetroVietnam and provides drilling rigs, integrated drilling and well services, and drilling workforce solutions for offshore, onshore, geothermal and carbon capture projects.