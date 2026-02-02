Baker Hughes, Expand roll out analytics platform across US gas operations

Baker Hughes and Expand Energy have agreed to deploy Leucipa analytics technology across multiple natural gas fields in the United States to improve production performance and reservoir understanding.

Leucipa is a cloud-native analytics platform designed to integrate diverse subsurface and production data, enabling operators to derive actionable insights on reservoir behavior, well performance and asset optimization. The agreement between Baker Hughes and Expand Energy calls for the technology to be applied across selected US natural gas assets, with a focus on leveraging real-time data to support drilling and completion planning as well as ongoing field operations.

The platform combines advanced machine learning with production, completion, and formation data to help field teams identify production bottlenecks, forecast performance and optimize future drilling and workover decisions. The deployment across Expand’s portfolio will help standardize analytics workflows and support continuous improvement in drilling outcomes and reservoir evaluation.

Baker Hughes said Leucipa will integrate with existing data infrastructure in Expand’s operated fields, enabling users to visualize subsurface trends and drilling performance metrics that can inform drilling programs and reservoir management strategies.