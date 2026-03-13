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SLB OneSubsea to acquire Envirex Group subsea business

Mar 13, 2026
0 217 Less than a minute

SLB’s OneSubsea joint venture has into an agreement to acquire the subsea business of Norway-based Envirex Group. As a result of the transaction, Envirex and their subsea business would become part of SLB OneSubsea.

The proposed acquisition would bring the specialized technologies and R&D strengths of Envirex into SLB OneSubsea’s global technology portfolio. The transaction is expected to accelerate the deployment of new technology solutions, while expanding the range of innovative services available to customers worldwide at a time when demand for efficient, next-generation subsea solutions continues to grow.

The transaction is expected to close in H1 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Mar 13, 2026
0 217 Less than a minute

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