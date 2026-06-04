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OGDCL makes discovery at Bobi Deep-1 well in Pakistan

Jun 4, 2026
0 59 1 minute read

Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL) made an oil discovery at its Bobi Deep-1 exploratory well in the Bobi and Dhamraki Mining Lease, District Sanghar, Sindh Province, Pakistan.

OGDCL re-entered the well on 3 May 2026 to test the hydrocarbon potential of the Massive Sand of the Lower Goru Formation. The well was drilled to a total depth of 3,305 m in Sembar Formation using the company’s in-house technical and operational capabilities.

Based on wireline log interpretation, a cased-hole drill stem test produced 2,000 bbl/d of oil and 1.1 million standard cu m/d of gas at a choke size of 32/64 inch, with a wellhead flowing pressure of 1,050 psi.

OGDCL, which holds 100% working interest in the lease, said the discovery is the first hydrocarbon find from the Massive Sand play in the Bobi and Dhamraki Mining Lease area.

Jun 4, 2026
0 59 1 minute read

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