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Assala makes hydrocarbon discovery at Magoga-A in Gabon

Mar 13, 2026
0 235 Less than a minute
Assala makes hydrocarbon discovery at Magoga-A in Gabon

Assala Energy reported that the Magoga-A exploration well, located in the Mutamba Iroru License II in Gabon, and subsequent sidetrack into the Atora License, encountered hydrocarbons in the targeted reservoir interval.

Preliminary evaluation of data acquired during drilling indicates the presence of 8 m of hydrocarbon within the Gamba Sandstone formation. Further work will now be undertaken to integrate and interpret the well results and assess reservoir properties, fluid characteristics, volumetric potential and possible next steps, including any additional appraisal activity that may be appropriate.

Mar 13, 2026
0 235 Less than a minute

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