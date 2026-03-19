Eni, PETRONAS name Southeast Asia upstream JV Searah

Eni unveiled “Searah” as the name of its new joint venture with PETRONAS, combining selected upstream assets and capabilities across Malaysia and Indonesia. The joint venture is designed to integrate portfolios from both companies to strengthen regional energy security and support long-term value creation.

Searah will operate as a unified entity with a single performance culture and shared operational framework, leveraging complementary strengths from both partners to enhance execution and efficiency across assets.

The name Searah is derived from a word in both Malaysian and Indonesian languages meaning “alignment” or “shared direction.”