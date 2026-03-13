Eastern Gas plans multi-well appraisal drilling campaign at Venus CSG project

Eastern Gas plans to begin a multi-well appraisal drilling campaign at its Venus coal seam gas (CSG) project in the Surat Basin onshore Queensland, Australia.

The drilling program is expected to start next month, subject to final operational readiness and the mobilization of a drilling rig. The company is currently finalizing a drilling services contract for the campaign.

The appraisal program will involve drilling several wells designed to evaluate the gas potential of coal seams within the Venus project area. Data gathered from the wells will be used to assess reservoir characteristics and support further development planning for the project.

The Venus project is located in the Surat Basin, a major coal seam gas producing region in eastern Australia. The upcoming drilling campaign is intended to further delineate the resource and support the advancement of the project toward future development.