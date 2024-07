Shelf Drilling has announced that a North Sea subsidiary has secured a new 17-month contract for the Shelf Drilling Winner jack-up rig with TotalEnergies Denmark.

The contract is approximately $68 million, and includes two 7-month options. The planned start-up of operations is set for March 2025 in direct continuation of the rig’s current operations in Denmark, and the rig is expected to be available in August 2026.