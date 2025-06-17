Baker Hughes to acquire Continental Disc Corporation

Baker Hughes agreed to acquire Continental Disc Corporation (CDC), a provider of safety-critical pressure management solutions, from investment partnerships managed by Tinicum Incorporated in an all-cash transaction for approximately $540 million.

Headquartered in Liberty, Missouri, CDC designs and manufactures rupture discs, rupture disc holders, burst disc indicators, pressure- and vacuum-relief valves, flame and detonation arrestors and related safety products. These products are complementary to Baker Hughes Industrial & Energy Technology’s (IET) existing control valve and high-pressure relief valve offerings.

The acquisition will be funded with cash on hand and is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to completion of all customary conditions and required regulatory approvals.