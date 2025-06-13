Chevron, Halliburton enable intelligent hydraulic fracturing

Chevron and Halliburton developed a new process that enables closed-loop, feedback-driven completions in Colorado. It combines automated stage execution with subsurface feedback to optimize delivery of energy into the wellbore without relying on human intervention. The capability enhances the previous implementation of autonomous hydraulic fracturing technology.

A combination of technologies from the wellsite to the cloud is required to enable this new approach to intelligent completions. Halliburton’s ZEUS IQ intelligent fracturing platform, comprised of OCTIV auto frac and Sensori monitoring, provides the necessary closed feedback loop and control capability. Chevron’s hydraulic fracturing and subsurface knowledge is built into an algorithm to enable the advanced decision making.

With Chevron’s work in closed-loop automation, operations can now react to a localized environment through real-time adaptation rather than performance forecasting.