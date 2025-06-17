ADNOC Drilling appoints Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi as CEO

ADNOC Drilling appointed Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi as the new ADNOC Drilling Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, the company’s current CEO, will retire at the end of the year following more than 45 years of dedicated service to ADNOC and ADNOC Drilling. He will remain in an advisory capacity through the year-end to support a smooth and seamless leadership transition.

Al Seiari’s retirement marks the culmination of a distinguished career spanning more than 45 years with ADNOC. As CEO of ADNOC Drilling, he led the company through its landmark initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, which was 31 times oversubscribed, a record at the time.

Al Messabi brings a wealth of industry experience and a track record in leadership and value creation in diversified and challenging aspects across the energy sector. He previously served as CEO of ADNOC Sour Gas and, prior to that, CEO of ADNOC Refining.