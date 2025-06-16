NewsOnshore Advances

Trans Canada prepares for upcoming drilling program

Jun 16, 2025
0 582 1 minute read
Trans Canada prepares for upcoming drilling program

Trans Canada received formal approval for its new Lloyd 5-23-49-1W4 well. The company was issued a well license and drill permit for the seven-leg-multilateral well and drill program near Lloydminster, Alberta.

The company will participate in the drilling of a seven-leg Sparky multilateral well, with Croverro as operator. The newly proposed 5-23 multilateral well will be situated adjacent to the company’s 12-14 multilateral well.

This third multi-lateral horizontal well is expected to be similar to the company’s 7HZ LLOYD 12-14-49-01W4 well, which was drilled in 2023 and encountered 2486 m of oil pay in the Sparky Oil Formation. The 12-14 Sparky multilateral well has now produced over 100,000 barrels of oil.

The newly permitted 5-23 multilateral well, when drilled, is planned to open an estimated 3000 m of Sparky formation. The well is scheduled to be drilled later this summer subject to rig availability.

Jun 16, 2025
0 582 1 minute read

Related Articles

Photo Gallery: IADC World Drilling 2025, 10-11 June, Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam

Jun 17, 2025
TotalEnergies, Qatar Energy granted new exploration license in Algeria

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy granted new exploration license in Algeria

Jun 17, 2025
EnerMech Secures ExxonMobil Decommissioning Contract in Gulf of Mexico

EnerMech secures ExxonMobil decommissioning contract

Jun 17, 2025
Percepto launches AI emission detector for remote, drone-based methane surveying

Percepto launches AI emission detector for methane surveying

Jun 16, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button