Trans Canada prepares for upcoming drilling program

Trans Canada received formal approval for its new Lloyd 5-23-49-1W4 well. The company was issued a well license and drill permit for the seven-leg-multilateral well and drill program near Lloydminster, Alberta.

The company will participate in the drilling of a seven-leg Sparky multilateral well, with Croverro as operator. The newly proposed 5-23 multilateral well will be situated adjacent to the company’s 12-14 multilateral well.

This third multi-lateral horizontal well is expected to be similar to the company’s 7HZ LLOYD 12-14-49-01W4 well, which was drilled in 2023 and encountered 2486 m of oil pay in the Sparky Oil Formation. The 12-14 Sparky multilateral well has now produced over 100,000 barrels of oil.

The newly permitted 5-23 multilateral well, when drilled, is planned to open an estimated 3000 m of Sparky formation. The well is scheduled to be drilled later this summer subject to rig availability.