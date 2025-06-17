TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy granted new exploration license in Algeria

TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy were jointly awarded the Ahara license following the Algeria Bid Round 2024 launched by The National Agency for the Valorization of Hydrocarbon Resources (ALNAFT).

Ahara is a large license covering an area of approximately 14,900 sq km, located at the intersection of the Berkine and Illizi Basins. TotalEnergies will serve as the operator during the exploration and appraisal phases of this license with a 24.5% effective interest, the same share as QatarEnergy (24.5%). The national company SONATRACH will retain a majority interest of 51%, in accordance with Algerian law.