EnerMech secures ExxonMobil decommissioning contract

EnerMech was awarded a contract by ExxonMobil to deliver a complete flowline decommissioning package for the Hoover Diana development in the Gulf of Mexico. The scope includes decommissioning the subsea flowlines, marking EnerMech’s first major decommissioning campaign in the region.

The Hoover and Diana fields are located approximately 160 mi south of Galveston, Texas. The project uses floating production deep draft caisson vessel technology, which gained the world record for deepwater drilling and production depths.