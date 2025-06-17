NewsThe Offshore Frontier

EnerMech secures ExxonMobil decommissioning contract

Jun 17, 2025
0 289 Less than a minute
EnerMech Secures ExxonMobil Decommissioning Contract in Gulf of Mexico

EnerMech was awarded a contract by ExxonMobil to deliver a complete flowline decommissioning package for the Hoover Diana development in the Gulf of Mexico. The scope includes decommissioning the subsea flowlines, marking EnerMech’s first major decommissioning campaign in the region.

The Hoover and Diana fields are located approximately 160 mi south of Galveston, Texas. The project uses floating production deep draft caisson vessel technology, which gained the world record for deepwater drilling and production depths.

Jun 17, 2025
0 289 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Photo Gallery: IADC World Drilling 2025, 10-11 June, Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam

Jun 17, 2025
TotalEnergies, Qatar Energy granted new exploration license in Algeria

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy granted new exploration license in Algeria

Jun 17, 2025
Trans Canada prepares for upcoming drilling program

Trans Canada prepares for upcoming drilling program

Jun 16, 2025
Percepto launches AI emission detector for remote, drone-based methane surveying

Percepto launches AI emission detector for methane surveying

Jun 16, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button