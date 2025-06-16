Global and Regional MarketsNews

PETRONAS, TotalEnergies expand upstream collaboration

Jun 16, 2025
0 376 Less than a minute
TotalEnergies Expands Malaysia’s Portfolio Strengthening its Strategic Partnership with PETRONAS

PETRONAS and TotalEnergies signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (SCA) and two Farm Out Agreements (FOAs) to broaden their upstream collaboration in Malaysia, while making progress on their international partnership under the Bobara Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in Indonesia.

The SCA outlines opportunities in areas that cover exploration and production, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and carbon footprint reduction.

For Malaysia, PETRONAS and TotalEnergies will jointly explore several offshore exploration blocks across the country’s most prospective hydrocarbon basins.

In Indonesia, PETRONAS and TotalEnergies finalized the terms of an FOA for the Bobara PSC. This collaboration aims to unlock a new hydrocarbon resource in Bobara, an ultra-deepwater block in the Eastern Indonesia region.

Jun 16, 2025
0 376 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Photo Gallery: IADC World Drilling 2025, 10-11 June, Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam

Jun 17, 2025
TotalEnergies, Qatar Energy granted new exploration license in Algeria

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy granted new exploration license in Algeria

Jun 17, 2025
EnerMech Secures ExxonMobil Decommissioning Contract in Gulf of Mexico

EnerMech secures ExxonMobil decommissioning contract

Jun 17, 2025
Trans Canada prepares for upcoming drilling program

Trans Canada prepares for upcoming drilling program

Jun 16, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button