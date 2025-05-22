Automation, digitalization technologies featured at HMH Innovation Showcase

HMH hosted its Innovation Showcase from 5-8 May at its facility in Houston, with more than 100 attendees seeing the latest technologies being developed in the company’s portfolio. The showcase featured new systems in drilling automation and digitalization, as well as next-generation topside and pressure control technologies for both surface and subsea operations. In this video take on 8 May, DC visited the HMH facility to explore some of these systems, including the Bulldog BD120 automated iron roughneck and its electric subsea and surface BOP stacks. DC also visited the facility’s simulator room, which employs a full-scale human-machine interface matching the equipment installed on the rig to provide real-time, full-scale visualization of equipment operations.