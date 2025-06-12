Fervo Energy drills 15,000-ft, 500°F geothermal well

Fervo Energy drilled and logged its Sugarloaf appraisal well to a true vertical depth of 15,765 ft and is projected to reach a bottomhole temperature of 520°F after full thermal equilibration. Fervo completed the Sugarloaf well in just 16 drilling days, representing a 79% reduction in drilling time compared to the US Department of Energy baseline for ultradeep geothermal wells.

While drilling what is Fervo’s hottest and deepest well to-date, the company was able to achieve a maximum bit run length of 3,290 ft, a maximum average rate of penetration (“ROP”) of 95 ft/hour, and an instantaneous ROP of over 300 ft/hour at depths greater than 15,000 ft.

Various geothermal resource evaluation and grid modeling studies – including recent reports by the US Geological Survey, Princeton University and National Renewable Energy Laboratory – have now aligned that there are hundreds of gigawatts of opportunity for geothermal deployment in the range of 10,000-20,000 ft and 400-600°F.