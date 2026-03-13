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Seadrill appoints Samir Ali as CEO

Mar 13, 2026
0 174 Less than a minute

Samir Ali was appointed President and CEO of Seadrill, succeeding Simon Johnson. Mr Ali has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of the company since August 2022. Prior to joining the company, Mr Ali was with Diamond Offshore, most recently serving as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. He previously held roles as a Debt and Equity Investment Portfolio Manager at Bain Capital and as an Investment Banker at Simmons & Company.

Mar 13, 2026
0 174 Less than a minute

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